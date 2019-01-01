FreeReceiptPaperThe new tool helps generate impulse purchases with ads on the back of receipt rolls.
Convenience store operators can eliminate sunk costs for thermal paper by partnering with FreeReceiptPaper, which partners c-stores with advertisers who incentivize fuel buyers with four-color, magazine-quality ads on the back of gas pump receipt rolls. This reinforces their national campaigns and provides customers with "Buy Right Now & Save" coupons, according to the company. Qualifying c-stores receive their receipt paper for free.