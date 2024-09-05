FreeWire Technologies Accelerate Program

FreeWire Technologies introduces the Accelerate Program, which enables convenience stores to offer and collect payments from ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging amenities at their sites, while FreeWire owns and operates the equipment. The program provides retail operators with flexibility in branding, allowing them to control the charger's image, as well as data on charger usage and customer behavior that can help inform business strategies. Each charging station features a 24-inch screen that can be used for promotions and direct customer engagement at the point of charge.