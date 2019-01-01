The Friends Fun Wine collection features six unique and bold drinks, such as Coconut Chardonnay, Strawberry Moscato and Sangria. The wines have a 5.5-percent ABV and 71 to 94 calories per 4.2-ounce serving. All varieties are currently available in 750-milliliter glass bottles for a suggested retail price of $5.99. In 2019, the brand will expand its offerings to include 250-milliliter and 330-milliliter aluminum bottles, which will also feature a packaging design developed by internationally recognized artist Miguel Paredes.