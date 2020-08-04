FriendShip Kitchen Cooks Up Expansion Through New Builds & Remodels

ELYRIA, Ohio — Upon walking into FriendShip Food Stores' first FriendShip Kitchen store in Elyria, it's immediately apparent why the company has such faith in this new store concept. Open and airy, with the fresh food offering a dominant focal point for those who enter through the main doors, FriendShip Kitchen looks the part of a c-store customers can trust to provide a fresh and tasty bite to eat.

Convenience Store News visited the location in early March alongside Ed Burcher, vice president of foodservice for FriendShip's parent company Beck Suppliers Inc.

The Elyria store was the first of three new-to-market FriendShip Kitchen stores to open in 2018. One more new build is currently under construction and expected to open this month. In addition, four existing locations have been remodeled and upgraded to the FriendShip Kitchen brand. More locations are likely, but dependent on local planning and permitting, according to Burcher.

FriendShip Famous Chicken, which is double hand-breaded and prepared in small batches, is one of the main draws of the chain's proprietary foodservice offerings, but its pizza program is the most enticing visual inside the FriendShip Kitchen store. Different varieties of freshly baked pizza are on display behind glass in the style of a New York pizzeria, giving customers a look at what they can expect when they purchase by the slice or as whole pies.

The displayed pizzas are held under strict timelines until ordered, when they are then reheated and served piping hot. Remodeled FriendShip Kitchen stores with limited space use a pizza spinner instead, where the pizza is prepared and held hot.