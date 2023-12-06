Frito-Lay Limited Edition Snack Foods

For the summer season, Frito-Lay North America Inc. is bringing back some popular limited-edition flavors while introducing new ones. Fan-favorite flavors Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard will once again hit U.S. shelves through July 2023. Whole-grain Sunchips Monterey Jack & Garden Tomato, which combines the flavor of sweet and tangy tomatoes with Monterey Jack cheeses, will be available through the end of June. Smartfood Cool Ranch, which brings the popular Doritos flavor to popcorn, will be sold through August. Both Doritos flavors retail for $5.59 per 9.25-ounce bag, while the Sunchips retail for $4.49 per 7-ounce bag and the Smartfood popcorn retails for $5.19 per 6.25-ounce bag.