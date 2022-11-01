Frito-Lay "New Year, New You" Campaign

British music sensation Rick Astley returns for a second year to star in Frito-Lay's "New Year, New You" campaign, which kicked off Christmas Day with a digital commercial featuring some of the company's favorite smarter-snacking choices, including SunChips Harvest Cheddar, Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn, Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar, and Baked Lay's. Frito-Lay is giving consumers two opportunities to get involved in this year's campaign. They can visit NeverGonnaGiveItUp.com through Feb. 27 to share what they are "never giving up" in the new year for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize. Eighteen winners will be selected, with two announced weekly through the duration of the contest. Additionally, on TikTok, consumers can duet "Never Gonna Give You Up" alongside Astley, while sharing their "Never Gonna Give It Up" un-resolution. The duet is accessible through Astley's TikTok (@rickastleyofficial) and will be live in his feed through Feb. 17.