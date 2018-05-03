The Vollrath Co. introduces a new line of Frozen Beverage Granita Machines. These compact units are perfect for a variety of high-margin cold or frozen slush and milk-based drinks, including granitas, iced and frozen coffee or tea, frozen cocktails, smoothies and more, according to the company. The machines utilize a large freezing surface and a compressor to reduce freeze downtimes and promote efficient operation. The auger is powered by a magnetic drive system, which eliminates damage to the auger motor if product freeze-up occurs accidentally. The Frozen Beverage Granita Machines are also equipped with drip trays featuring high-level indicators and simple switch controls. The machines are available with 6- or 10-liter bowls and come in single-, double- or triple-bowl configurations. Optional accessories include double-wall bowls to ensure minimal condensation on the outside of the bowls and autofill to reduce labor.