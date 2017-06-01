Fruit Nippers Alcohol-Infused Fruit

Press enter to search
Orange Tequila, Apple Cinnamon Whiskey and Pineapple Rum among varieties.
Fruit Nippers is a range of premium fruits infused with top-shelf spirits that offer consumers a fruit alternative that can be enjoyed either straight out of the jar or added to cocktails, marinades and desserts. The product is currently available in 13.5-ounce jars in three varieties: Orange Tequila, Apple Cinnamon Whiskey, and Pineapple Rum. All three combinations are kosher, fat-free and gluten-free and have less than 70 calories per serving. Fruit Nippers are being released first in New Jersey before rolling out to other select markets.

