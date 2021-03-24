Frutly Hydrating Juice Waters

Frutly is a new brand of hydrating juice waters from PepsiCo Inc. Made with fruit juice, water and the electrolytes magnesium and potassium for taste, the Frutly line provides flavorful hydration at just 60 calories per 16-ounce serving. Initial flavors include Strawberry Kiwi, Fruit Punch, and Apple Grape. Frutly contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, and is designed to offer on-the-go hydration to teenagers and other thirsty consumers.