FUEL ISLANDS BACK UP IN BUSINESS QUICKLY AFTER SPILLS

Cabinet is clearly labeled and keeps equipment for dangerous oil spills in one convenient location. Unit only takes up 20” x 22” x 51” of space at the Pump. Locked cabinet has prepacked safety equipment, absorbent materials, and clean up tools. Unit is resistant to chemicals and the environment. Easy access to orange cones, caution tape, vests, disposable safety gloves, glasses and dust masks. Spill Center has loose absorbent along with a dust pan, brush and disposable bags to remove hazardous materials . Absorbent must be disposed of properly as required by law. Be prepared to quickly clean up oil & gas spills.