Fuel Retailers Optimize Operations With PriceEasy Pacts

"Our collaboration with PriceEasy marks a pivotal step towards smarter pricing and enhanced operational efficiency," said Imran Patel, head of fuel at EG On The Move. "We are impressed by PriceEasy's deep market insights coupled with industry leading pricing platforms, providing us an ability to better serve our customers and stay ahead. In the next 12 months we envision building a competitive edge by depending on the use of vast external data, AI [artificial intelligence] and advanced consumer insights for both fuel and convenience store operations. This partnership equips us with a significant step forward in our vision to operate based on deeper market insights, and faster responses."

The collaboration will highlight both companies' dedication to innovation and excellence, showcasing how data-led strategies can drive long-term success and create meaningful customer value.

"We are thrilled to support EG On The Move, a company known for its forward-thinking and rapid growth in the fuel convenience sector," added PriceEasy CEO Rajdeep Golecha. "By merging their market expertise with our data-driven solutions, our system will unlock new possibilities for growth and profitability."

EG On The Move owns and operates 151 fuel locations and 209 foodservice concession sites in the U.K.

Additionally, Coborn's expanded its partnership with PriceEasy.AI, moving beyond solutions Fuel Pricing to adopt Store Insights and the recently launched Location IQ with Expert Insights service.

The strategic initiative equips Coborn's with high-resolution, location-specific intelligence, including:

Competitor pricing trends

Customer shopping behavior and demographic profiles

Opportunity mapping for greenfield sites or acquisitions

Cross-shopping and cannibalization impact modeling

Store conversion analytics and performance forecasts

These capabilities enable the retailer to make confident, data-informed site evaluations and drive strategic planning across key markets, fueling long-term business transformation, the companies said.

"The insights from PriceEasy have been extremely useful for us," said Tanya Schultz, fuel and car wash operations manager at Coborn's. "Their analysis helps us confidently evaluate high-potential sites by combining mobility trends, pricing and purchasing behavior."

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's has more than 120 locations across the Midwest, including convenience stores, fuel centers and grocery stores.