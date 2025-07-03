Data shows that gas stations with strong convenience store sales don’t just sell more fuel—they

attract more loyal customers willing to pay a premium.

PriceEasy’s latest innovation, Convenience IQ, analyzes every aspect of consumer purchase

behavior, including:

● Consumer Behavior – Where they shop, how much they buy, their demographics, and

behavior changes throughout the day.

● Fuel to Convenience Insights – How fuel pricing impacts convenience category sales.

● Merchandise Insights – Identifying the highest-value products based on available

space.

Powered by real-time data, PriceEasy delivers actionable insights to help retailers maximize

convenience store sales.