Fuel Rewards Kicks Off 10-Month Promotional Campaign

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. and Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI), the management software company powering the Fuel Rewards program, are honoring the 10th anniversary of the program by launching 10 months of rewards.

Fuel Rewards members are now being offered limited-time in-store offers and a sweepstakes giving away approximately $10 million in fuel savings.

"Shell is always looking to offer a variety of options and value to our customers, and this is our way of demonstrating our loyalty to members with these special offers over the next 10 months," said Chris Suess, head of North America loyalty and CRM for Shell Mobility. "At Shell, we believe in loyalty to our customers, and we want to thank our members for making the Fuel Rewards program the top gas and convenience loyalty program."

Through Feb. 28, 2023, new and existing members can take advantage of extra fuel savings and offers. Additionally, the sweepstakes comprises Phase One, which runs from May 16 to July 31; Phase Two, running from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31; and Phase Three from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28.

Fuel savings come in three tiers:

One dollar per gallon: 20,000 potential winners earn a $1 -per-gallon-discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

Fifty cents per gallon: 100,000 potential winners will earn a 50-cents-per-gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

Twenty-five cents per gallon: 400,000 potential winners will earn a 25-cents-per-gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up)

Customers can enter the sweepstakes by logging into their Fuel Rewards account and opting in. Each time they fill up with regular or mid-grade fuel at participating Shell stations with their Fuel Rewards account, they will receive one additional entry per fill up. Each time customers fill up with Shell V-Power NiTRO+ premium fuel at participating Shell stations with their Fuel Rewards account, they will receive five additional entries per fill up.

The anniversary event also provides other offers:

New members that go to 10YearsofFR.com to join the Fuel Rewards program will earn 25 cents off per gallon discount after their first fill-up using their Fuel Rewards account (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up).

Members are also eligible for special promotions on popular convenience store products from Red Bull and Mountain Dew. Customers who buy three 8.4-ounce Red Bull drinks will earn a 16-cent-per-gallon discount in June with a maximum 20 gallons per fill-up.

Customers who purchase two Mountain Dew 20-ounch bottles will earn a 12-cent-per-gallon discount in July with a maximum 20 gallons per fill-up.

"The Fuel Rewards program has come a long way in adding value with new ways to save," said Brandon Logsdon, president of consumer engagement at PDI. "Over the course of 10 years, more than 25 million members have earned $2 billion in fuel savings, and we are proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary by continuing to add value for the loyal consumers that support us."

As Convenience Store News reported, Fuel Rewards has had other major announcements this year. These include adding Bank of America and Advance Auto Parts to the Fuel Rewards program, as well as an agreement with AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program, that enables members to earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.