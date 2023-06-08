The Fuels Institute Rebrands to Reflect Evolving Marketplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Fuels Institute, a nonprofit, nonadvocacy research organization dedicated to studying transportation energy, is now the Transportation Energy Institute.

The change is intended to reflect how the market has evolved and the shift in focus to non-liquid options, according to the organization.

"When we started the Fuels Institute 10 years ago, our mission was and today remains focused on all sources of transportation energy, and the term 'fuels' has always reflected that," said John Eichberger, executive director. "We have grown expansively, as reflected in the diversity and inclusivity of our board and the breadth of our research. Meanwhile, the transportation industry itself has evolved and the term 'fuels' has come to be viewed by many key stakeholders as not as inclusive as it once was, suggesting to some a limited focus on liquid hydrocarbons rather than inclusive of all energy options.

"Our board recognized this shift in perception and determined that it was time to reflect that evolution in our brand to ensure our research is being received as a valuable resource by all decision-makers as we continue to evolve and explore new avenues of global initiatives that impact both the consumer and industry objectives," he added.

The Transportation Energy Institute plans to continue its fact-based and peer-reviewed research under the new name. The organization will also continue the work published by its electric vehicle council and medium- and heavy-duty committee, as well as supporting the ESG integrity program.

Future efforts may include other elements of the transportation sector, with the board expressing a desire for the brand to reflect that potential expansion and invite additional discussion. Such expansion could broaden the scope of the organization’s work and expand the inclusivity of those who contribute to its board.

Founded by NACS in 2013 as a nonprofit social welfare organization under the Fuels Institute name, the Transportation Energy Institute publishes fact-based research projects designed to answer relevant market questions, not advocate for any specific outcome. Its reports are geared toward all industry stakeholders.