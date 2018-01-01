The Cookie Department, a Los Angeles-based food company, released a new line: Fully Functional Cookies. These individually packaged cookies are all-natural, and contain no artificial preservatives or trans fats. The recipes start with clean ingredients and classic cookie formulations, which are then fortified with unique and innovative elements to provide consumers extra benefits in every bite, according to the company. The Fully Functional Cookies line includes: Tough Cookie (a peanut butter/toffee cookie); Great Full (a vegan sweet potato/cranberry/oatmeal antioxidant cookie); Snap Back (a ginger/cayenne spiced cookie); Chocolate Chip Nookie (a rich chocolate chip cookie infused with Maca Root); and Awaken Baked (a double chocolate chip cookie containing 40 milligrams of Fair Trade coffee).