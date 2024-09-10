Funyuns Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Rings

Frito-Lay North America Inc. presents a new collaboration between Funyuns and ramen brand Maruchan for a limited-edition offering. Inspired by the fan-favorite meal, Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Onion Flavored Rings combine the zesty onion flavor of classic Funyuns with the savory notes of Maruchan Hot and Spicy Chicken Ramen. Now available in retailers nationwide, the snacks come in three different sized bags: 0.75-ounce for a suggested retail price (SRP) of 50 cents; 2.125-ounces for an SRP of $2.69; and 6-ounce for an SRP of $5.49.