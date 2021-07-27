The future of mobile merchandising

Lancer Worldwide continues its legacy of innovation and quality with its addition of Modular Serving Systems – carts, kiosks and counters designed with the efficiency and innovation needed to generate real profits for operators.

These fully customizable systems are fabricated using proven Lancer™ processes and techniques. With access to the latest 3D design software and precision fabrication equipment (covering sheet metal, plastics, millwork, additive, and binder jet processes) combined with trained technicians ensures precise production and lasting quality you can count on.



No matter the scale of your operation, the team at Lancer Worldwide can provide you with reliable merchandising solutions designed and built seamlessly to fit your unique needs. Learn more about these systems today or contact an expert to learn more . And if you’re at NAFEM ’21, be sure to visit booth 3071 on 8/26 – 8/28.