Gaea Veggie & Olive Snacks

The veggie snacks, available in three varieties, are shelf-stable.
Gaea, specializing in authentic Mediterranean products, introduces a line of all-natural snacks including Veggie Snacks and Olive Snack Packs. According to the company, the Veggie Snacks are the first shelf-stable veggie snack on the market, offered in three unique varieties: Carrot, Cauliflower and Gherkin. The Olive Snack Packs, which contain 150 calories each, are available in multiple flavor varieties and come in resealable packaging.

