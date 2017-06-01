Gaea Veggie & Olive Snacks

Gaea, specializing in authentic Mediterranean products, introduces a line of all-natural snacks including Veggie Snacks and Olive Snack Packs. According to the company, the Veggie Snacks are the first shelf-stable veggie snack on the market, offered in three unique varieties: Carrot, Cauliflower and Gherkin. The Olive Snack Packs, which contain 150 calories each, are available in multiple flavor varieties and come in resealable packaging.