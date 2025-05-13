Gasboy, a Vontier company, introduces its AtlasX Series of next-generation dispensers for commercial and retail fleet fueling. The dispensers are part of Gasboy's comprehensive range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of fleets and fleet-fueling retailers. With the ability to efficiently dispense gasoline, diesel and biofuels — including B20 and B100 — the AtlasX family of dispensers deliver futureproof fueling to help fleets meet their decarbonization goals, the company noted. AtlasX dispensers feature modern components, web connectivity, and easy software updates support enhanced remote management capabilities that streamline maintenance and maximize uptime.