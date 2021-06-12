Gasboy EMV Payment Capabilities

Gasboy launched EMV payment capabilities for its Islander PRIME and ICR PRIME payment terminals. The Islander PRIME EMV system features an insert-style hybrid card reader that accepts both magnetic stripe and chip cards. The card reader and 16-key pin pad, which are equipped with anti-tamper features, are available as a factory-installed option on new Islander PRIME systems, or as a retrofit for currently installed Islander PRIME systems. The EMV option is also available on ICR PRIME when used with the CFN site controller. With these EMV solutions, consumers’ credit card information is protected, and retailers are protected from chargebacks associated with fraudulent transactions, according to the company.