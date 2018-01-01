GasBuddy Dual Branding Feature

GasBuddy Business Pages, the smartphone app company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), introduces dual branding. Gas stations and convenience stores now have the ability to be co-branded in the GasBuddy app, increasing their digital visibility while providing accurate information to customers and driving foot traffic to their locations, according to GasBuddy. The new dual branding feature will enable convenience and fuel retailers to build brand awareness, stand out in a crowded space, and reach more customers, the company added. The Listings Management Solution from GasBuddy Business Pages allows brands to update their information across all of their stores.