Gatorade brings its first unflavored water, Gatorade Water, to store shelves. Gatorade Water is alkaline with a pH of 7.5 or higher and electrolyte infused for a refreshing, crisp taste. The bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic. According to parent company PepsiCo, the premium water was developed for active people looking for an all-day hydration option. The product is available in 1-liter bottles with a suggested retail price $2.39-$2.99 and 700-milliliter bottles that feature a sport cap with a suggested retail price $1.99-$2.69.