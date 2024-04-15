Genesee Brewing Co. brings to store shelves a limited-time offering, Genesee Specialty's Ruby Red Kolsch. Available until August 2024 or until supplies run out, the can features the brand's signature yellow packaging and boat-loving captain. The flavored beer is available to order in a 12-ounce 12-pack or individual 12-ounce or 24-ounce cans. Retail assets to support sales are also available, including hybrid cards and promotional items.