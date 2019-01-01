Genius Platform With EBT SNAP Functionality

Global payments provider TSYS announced that its Genius platform now supports Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments. Genius is a processor-agnostic platform designed to provide maximum flexibility to merchants as it integrates payments acceptance, processing and customer experience into one secure, cloud-based platform. In addition to the EBT SNAP functionality, the Genius platform also can now integrate with a new set of point-of-sale providers, positioning it to serve a broader range of businesses across the United States, especially convenience stores and specialty grocery retailers, according to the company.