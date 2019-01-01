Press enter to search
Genius Platform With EBT SNAP Functionality

Genius Platform With EBT SNAP Functionality

The TSYS platform is designed to provide shoppers with a faster checkout and more payment options.
TSYS Logo

Global payments provider TSYS announced that its Genius platform now supports Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments. Genius is a processor-agnostic platform designed to provide maximum flexibility to merchants as it integrates payments acceptance, processing and customer experience into one secure, cloud-based platform. In addition to the EBT SNAP functionality, the Genius platform also can now integrate with a new set of point-of-sale providers, positioning it to serve a broader range of businesses across the United States, especially convenience stores and specialty grocery retailers, according to the company.

