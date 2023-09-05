Giant Eagle Names New GetGo President

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Inc. promoted Terri Micklin to executive vice president and president of GetGo as part of a wider round of promotions. She brings more than 20 years of retail, fuel and convenience industry expertise to the role.

As president of GetGo, Micklin will lead its ongoing growth and expansion while prioritizing its food-first approach and guest-obsessed culture, the company said.

Her career includes experience with ExxonMobil Corp. and more than 20 years with Wawa Inc., where she spearheaded multiple construction initiatives, including new stores, remodels and other significant projects. Micklin most recently served as senior vice president of development & strategy for GetGo.

In another executive move, Giant Eagle appointed Bill Artman as CEO months after he was named interim CEO last March. Artman has nearly 40 years of experience at the company, including past executive leadership roles such as president of supermarkets, executive vice president and senior vice president retail operations.

"Bill already has made a tremendous impact in his interim role, giving the Board confidence that he is the right leader to take Giant Eagle to new heights. We are pleased to officially welcome him as CEO," said Bart Friedman, chair of the company's board of directors. "Over the past five months Bill has established a new business strategy and assembled a strong executive leadership team comprised of an accomplished group of professionals with decades of relevant experience who have both a keen understanding of the company's unique standing as a multiformat retailer and a strong vision for its future."

During his time as interim CEO, Artman focused on putting the customer at the center of the company's efforts. Recent and ongoing initiatives include adding Free Coffee Monday at Giant Eagle's GetGo Café + Market convenience stores; seasonally impactful fuel discounts; new and expanded personalized savings through the company's myPerks loyalty platform; and several supermarket-specific benefits.

Giant Eagle is also piloting a new team member perks and discount program.

Other executive leadership appointments at Giant Eagle include:

Jim Tsipakis was promoted to executive vice president, president of supermarkets and pharmacy. He most recently served as executive vice president and president of Giant Eagle pharmacy.

Dave Burnworth was promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer. His most recent role was senior vice president and chief accounting officer.

Graham Watkins was promoted to executive vice president, chief information & supply chain officer. Watkins recently served as executive vice president, supply chain transformation & operations.

Justin Weinstein was promoted to executive vice president, chief strategy and marketing officer. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

"Terri, Jim, Dave, Graham, and Justin have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to our customers," said Artman. "Their expanded roles within the organization will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful everyday value and an exceptional omnichannel shopping experience for our customers in an environment that recognizes and rewards our team members."

Pittsburgh-based GetGo has more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.