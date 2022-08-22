Gilbarco Veeder-Root Passport POS Containerization & Edge Computing

Gilbarco Veeder-Root's latest initiative aims to increase the reliability and flexibility of its Passport Point-of-Sale (POS) by leveraging edge computing with Acumera's Reliant Platform in the convenience store environment. The containerization development currently in progress for Passport POS simplifies the traditional POS architecture, enabling faster updates and increased overall uptime and resiliency, according to the company. Running Passport as a container-based application on Acumera's Reliant Platform allows for full local redundancy of the POS even when internet connectivity fails.