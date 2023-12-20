GK Engage

GK presents its latest solution, GK Engage, a modern, comprehensive AI-powered loyalty program for every omnichannel retail touch point. The program can enable retailers to create contextualized and personalized outreach — including messaging, discounts and rewards — to engage rewards members. The solution also provides real-time, AI-driven, personalized loyalty offers, as well as loyalty tiers that automatically track all customer interactions and generate relevant campaigns to safeguard long-term retailer relationships and customer lifetime value. GK Engage can integrate with a store's merchandise master data and customer data and comes fully integrated into GK's OmniPOS solution.

