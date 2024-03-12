Global Partners' Brand Identity Shifts With Energy Landscape

[Read more: Global Partners Makes Strides in Sustainability Journey]

Global Partners' new brand identity encompasses:

New logo: Reminiscent of a tank filling, the stylized "O" symbolizes liquid fuels of the past, present and future. It is a nod to the company's commitment to reliably provide the fuel people need today while investing in a sustainable future.

New brand colors: The new color palette is bold, vibrant and confident, and is a representation of the partnership's people and the company's excitement for the future, Global Partners stated. Strong and trustworthy Slate Blue is balanced by approachable Atlantic Teal and energizing Electric Lime.

New tagline: The new tagline, "Putting our Energy to Work," is a distillation of who the company is and what it does, highlighting the products and services it provides, but also the grit and determination that make up its work ethic.

Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.

At the end of 2023, the company closed on its acquisition of 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC. The deal nearly doubles Global Partners' operating footprint and supports the growth of its integrated supply, storage and retail network in rapidly growing areas of the country, including Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas.

Simultaneously, Global is investing in the transition to renewable energy sources through its promotion and adoption of renewable diesel and biodiesel as clean fuel alternatives as well as its launch of GlobalGLO, a carbon offset program that gives customers the flexibility to manage their carbon footprint. The company is also providing diverse fueling options at a number of its convenience markets, opening its first company-owned EV fast-charging stations in Worcester, Mass., and Fort Edward, N.Y.