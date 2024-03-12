Global Partners' Brand Identity Shifts With Energy Landscape

A new tagline, "Putting our Energy to Work," is a distillation of who the company is and what it does.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Global Partners news logo 031224

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP is tapping into the legacy of its predecessors as an industry-leading energy supplier and disruptive retail operator as it debuts a new brand identity.

According to Global Partners, the new brand identity reflects and embodies the company's commitment to supplying the energy people need today, while actively investing in and promoting sustainable alternatives for the future.

"Our new brand image symbolizes a shift in our thinking — a new mindset that positions us at the forefront of an evolving landscape," said Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka. "Putting our energy to work, we will strengthen and differentiate our energy infrastructure, create retail experiences that redefine convenience and hospitality, and continue to be an integral part of the communities we serve. As the energy transition continues, we will guide our industry forward, leading thoughtfully, responsibly and sustainably."

Global Partners' new brand identity encompasses:

New logo: Reminiscent of a tank filling, the stylized "O" symbolizes liquid fuels of the past, present and future. It is a nod to the company's commitment to reliably provide the fuel people need today while investing in a sustainable future.

New brand colors: The new color palette is bold, vibrant and confident, and is a representation of the partnership's people and the company's excitement for the future, Global Partners stated. Strong and trustworthy Slate Blue is balanced by approachable Atlantic Teal and energizing Electric Lime.

New tagline: The new tagline, "Putting our Energy to Work," is a distillation of who the company is and what it does, highlighting the products and services it provides, but also the grit and determination that make up its work ethic.

Behind the Transition

The Future of Fueling

Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.

At the end of 2023, the company closed on its acquisition of 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC. The deal nearly doubles Global Partners' operating footprint and supports the growth of its integrated supply, storage and retail network in rapidly growing areas of the country, including Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas.

Simultaneously, Global is investing in the transition to renewable energy sources through its promotion and adoption of renewable diesel and biodiesel as clean fuel alternatives as well as its launch of GlobalGLO, a carbon offset program that gives customers the flexibility to manage their carbon footprint. The company is also providing diverse fueling options at a number of its convenience markets, opening its first company-owned EV fast-charging stations in Worcester, Mass., and Fort Edward, N.Y.

Alltown Fresh interior
Interior of an Alltown Fresh in Hudson, Mass.

The Future of Convenience

In addition to its commitment to the future of fuels, Global Partners plans to revolutionize convenience and hospitality. Headlined by its flagship brand, Alltown Fresh, Global is transforming many of its more than 400 company-operated retail locations into experiential destinations. 

With a focus on fresh, better-for-you food options, local products, cutting-edge technology and innovative designs, the company is disrupting convenience by creating spaces that are dynamic and tailored to meet the evolving needs of guests, Global Partners said. 

The company operates more than 1,700 retail locations across 12 Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas. 

Diversifying Its Portfolio

When it comes to the company's assets, Global Partners is reimagining its real estate portfolio by leveraging the potential of properties, and, in doing so, diversifying its core business.

Global recently partnered with a local developer to purchase, remediate and redevelop the former Exxon Mobil terminal in Everett, Mass. Redevelopment plans for the 100-acre property include the construction of more than 1,000 apartment units and several million square feet of commercial, high-technology manufacturing, research and development space, and industrial space, all of which will likely boast a clean energy component, the company said.

Commitment to Community

At the heart of the rebrand is a commitment to the people and relationships that make up the Global Partners community. For more than nine decades, the company has kept a steadfast commitment to philanthropy and doing good in the communities it serves. Along with the rebrand comes a commitment to provide additional support to employees through an employee relief fund and additional support to its communities through its corporate sponsorship of the Global for Good Fund charitable organization.

"This brand relaunch is a commitment to ensuring a world where we can all grow, move and thrive, and it is an invitation to our partners, customers and the communities we serve to join us in this journey," Slifka continued. "We are not just a company. We are a force for good and a catalyst for positive change."

Waltham-based Global Partners was founded more than 90 years ago when Abraham Slifka opened Slifky's Reliable Oil Burner Service with a single truck delivering warmth to Boston businesses and families during the Great Depression. Today, Global Partners has evolved into a Fortune 500 company and is a leading integrated owner, supplier and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations and guest-focused retail experiences.

