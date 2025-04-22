 Skip to main content

Global Partners Rolls Out New Sustainability Initiative

Helpsy bins have been placed at 32 stores, offering convenient and responsible textile collection options.
Danielle Romano
By February 2025, the program had already collected approximately 137,000 pounds of textiles.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Aligning Earth Day (April 22) with its commitment to sustainability, Global Partners LP is stepping up to address the growing issue of textile waste and its impact on landfills.

The liquid energy supplier and retail operator is partnering with Helpsy, a clothing collection and recycling company, to offer convenient and responsible textile collection options across Massachusetts and beyond. 

This collaboration, supported by Global Partners' sustainability initiative "Global for Good" has placed collection bins at 32 Global-owned convenience stores and fueling stations, promoting recycling and environmental stewardship within local communities.

"More than 85% of clothing is discarded, contributing to nearly 10% of U.S. landfill waste while releasing harmful chemicals into the environment," said Jonathan Hackett, senior director of environmental products at Global Partners. "Our partnership with Helpsy is a critical step in diverting textiles from landfills, reducing their environmental impact, and fostering sustainable practices."

Launched as a pilot in April 2024, this initiative began with 12 Helpsy collection sites at Global-owned sites across Massachusetts. By February 2025, the program had already collected approximately 137,000 pounds of textiles, preventing the release of 1,195,227.25 kilograms of CO2e emissions — equivalent to taking roughly 250 homes off the grid for an entire year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

Once collected, Helpsy sorts the textiles to determine which items can be resold, repaired or repurposed into products like cleaning rags. With the expansion of the program, Global Partners will add additional collection bins at its properties across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, further enhancing the accessibility of textile recycling for local communities.

According to Helpsy, the average American discards more than 100 pounds of clothing, shoes and accessories annually, contributing to more than 30 billion pounds of waste and 10% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. While recycling programs have targeted materials like plastic, glass and paper, textiles remain largely neglected. Helpsy, however, accepts a wider variety of items than most collection points, including torn sheets, damaged blankets, worn shoes and other accessories.

"Helpsy extends the useful life of clothing by connecting clothes to the best end use: reuse or recycling," said Lisa Sciannella, Helpsy's chief of staff. "A tremendous number of resources go into the production of new clothing, so the best thing we can do for clothes is use them as clothing. Clothes that are no longer usable as clothing can be used for other purposes such as wiper rags, stuffing or insulation."

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Helpsy is a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to keep clothes out of the trash and to create honorable work. To find a nearby Helpsy collection bin, click here.

Headquartered in Waltham, Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies approximately 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

Global Partners LP ranks as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the second consecutive year.

