Global Partners Rolls Out New Sustainability Initiative
Once collected, Helpsy sorts the textiles to determine which items can be resold, repaired or repurposed into products like cleaning rags. With the expansion of the program, Global Partners will add additional collection bins at its properties across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, further enhancing the accessibility of textile recycling for local communities.
According to Helpsy, the average American discards more than 100 pounds of clothing, shoes and accessories annually, contributing to more than 30 billion pounds of waste and 10% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. While recycling programs have targeted materials like plastic, glass and paper, textiles remain largely neglected. Helpsy, however, accepts a wider variety of items than most collection points, including torn sheets, damaged blankets, worn shoes and other accessories.
"Helpsy extends the useful life of clothing by connecting clothes to the best end use: reuse or recycling," said Lisa Sciannella, Helpsy's chief of staff. "A tremendous number of resources go into the production of new clothing, so the best thing we can do for clothes is use them as clothing. Clothes that are no longer usable as clothing can be used for other purposes such as wiper rags, stuffing or insulation."
Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Helpsy is a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to keep clothes out of the trash and to create honorable work. To find a nearby Helpsy collection bin, click here.
Headquartered in Waltham, Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies approximately 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.
Global Partners LP ranks as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the second consecutive year.