Global Partners Rolls Out New Sustainability Initiative

By February 2025, the program had already collected approximately 137,000 pounds of textiles.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Aligning Earth Day (April 22) with its commitment to sustainability, Global Partners LP is stepping up to address the growing issue of textile waste and its impact on landfills.

The liquid energy supplier and retail operator is partnering with Helpsy, a clothing collection and recycling company, to offer convenient and responsible textile collection options across Massachusetts and beyond.

This collaboration, supported by Global Partners' sustainability initiative "Global for Good" has placed collection bins at 32 Global-owned convenience stores and fueling stations, promoting recycling and environmental stewardship within local communities.

[Read more: Global Partners' System of Assets Prepares It for Tariffs]

"More than 85% of clothing is discarded, contributing to nearly 10% of U.S. landfill waste while releasing harmful chemicals into the environment," said Jonathan Hackett, senior director of environmental products at Global Partners. "Our partnership with Helpsy is a critical step in diverting textiles from landfills, reducing their environmental impact, and fostering sustainable practices."

Launched as a pilot in April 2024, this initiative began with 12 Helpsy collection sites at Global-owned sites across Massachusetts. By February 2025, the program had already collected approximately 137,000 pounds of textiles, preventing the release of 1,195,227.25 kilograms of CO2e emissions — equivalent to taking roughly 250 homes off the grid for an entire year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.