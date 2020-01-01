Gold Medal Ready-to-Eat Popcorn

Concession equipment and supplies leader Gold Medal Products Co. launched a retail-ready prepackaged gourmet popcorn line. Available varieties include its most popular signature gourmet recipes: Old-Fashioned Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese Corn, Caramel & Cheese Corn Mix, Movie Theater Style Butter Popcorn, and Kettle Corn. All are crafted in small batches. The line is gluten free, kosher and Halal certified. Packaging ranges from a small grab-and-go size to bulk size.