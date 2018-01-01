Land O'Frost Inc. introduces a new innovation to the snacking world. Gone Rogue High Protein Chips combine the crunchiness of a potato chip with the protein-rich benefits of jerky. The brand takes all-natural, quality cuts of chicken and seasons them with bold spices. Each serving offers more than 17 grams of protein and less carbs than the average bag of chips, according to the maker. Four varieties are available: Chicken Bacon, Chicken Teriyaki, Buffalo Style Chicken, and BBQ Flavored Chicken.