Press enter to search
Close search

Gone Rogue High Protein Chips

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Gone Rogue High Protein Chips

New product combines the crunchiness of a potato chip with the protein-rich benefits of jerky.
Gone Rogue High Protein Chips

Land O'Frost Inc. introduces a new innovation to the snacking world. Gone Rogue High Protein Chips combine the crunchiness of a potato chip with the protein-rich benefits of jerky. The brand takes all-natural, quality cuts of chicken and seasons them with bold spices. Each serving offers more than 17 grams of protein and less carbs than the average bag of chips, according to the maker. Four varieties are available: Chicken Bacon, Chicken Teriyaki, Buffalo Style Chicken, and BBQ Flavored Chicken.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars
afri cola USA 330ml Slimline Matte Can

Afri Cola Energy Drink
Hussmann MicroDS

Hussmann MicroDS Refrigeration System