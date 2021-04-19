Good2grow, a better-for-you kids beverage brand, is adding organic milk to its lineup of character-topped healthier kids beverages. Packaged in single-serve 8-ounce bottles, good2grow Organic Milk is available in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, and comes with a reclosable top to avoid spills on the go. In addition to providing nutritional benefits — including vitamins A and D, calcium, and 8 grams of protein per serving — the new product appeals to children with hundreds of kid-requested character tops available. The beverages have a suggested retail price of $3.99. Initial distribution is slated for Spring 2021.