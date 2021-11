Goya is launching Goya Cocktail Mixers in response to the rapid growth of the segment as more consumers enjoy creating cocktails in the comfort of their own homes. The non-alcoholic mixers are easy, convenient, and come ready to mix. Goya Cocktail Mixers are available in four varieties: Sangria, Piña Colada, Margarita, and Tomato Clam. Each mixer has a suggested retail price of $2.39.