GPM Investments Expands Pizza Offering

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is partnering with Villa Restaurant Group to launch three new Villa Italian Kitchen restaurants.

The quick-service restaurants will open inside fas mart, fastmarket and Village Pantry locations in Virginia, Arizona and Indiana by the end of 2023.

The first restaurant is expected to open at the fas mart located at 11497 James Madison Highway in Gordonsville, Va., on Friday, May 26.

"We are always exploring innovative ways to cater to our customers' diverse palates and elevate our foodservice offerings," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. "Pizza continues to be one of the top selling food items in our stores and, by partnering with Villa Restaurant Group, we can provide our customers with a premium and authentic dining experience at a reasonable price point."

In participating locations, GPM will serve a variety of menu items, from Neapolitan and pan pizzas, made with 100 percent whole milk mozzarella and sauce made from fresh California tomatoes, to strombolis, garlic rolls, boneless wings and more.

Upon opening, there will also be several promotional offerings available throughout the summer, including:

$9.99 extra large pizza and 2-liter Coke for $2 (May 29 – Aug. 27)

Buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) slice (June 5-18)

Buy two slices get a free fountain drink any size (June 19 – July 2)

Free garlic roll with a slice (July 3-16)

BOGO slice (July 17-30)

Buy two slices get a free fountain drink any size (July 31 – Aug. 13)

Free garlic roll with a slice (Aug. 14-27)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with GPM Investments," said Villa Restaurant Group Chief Operating Officer Andrew Steinberg. "With over half a century of experience in serving authentic New York-style pizza, we are eager to introduce GPM's customers to our delicious, fresh, and hot slices of pizza, along with our diverse range of delectable offerings."

Founded in 1964, Villa Restaurant Group is a global multibrand restaurant operator and franchisor with nearly 300 restaurants in malls, airports, casinos and other high-traffic locations. The company's quick-service restaurant brands include Villa Italian Kitchen, Green Leaf's Beyond Great Salads, Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt, South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries and Far East Asian Fire.

Villa also operates full-service restaurants in New Jersey under the 40North Restaurant Group brand including The Office Tavern Grill, The Black Horse Tavern & Pub, Town Bar + Kitchen, Piattino, A Neighborhood Bistro, and Steelworks Buffet & Grill in Bethlehem, Pa.

GPM Investments is wholly owned by ARKO Corp., one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.