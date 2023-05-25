GPM Investments Rolls Out '100 Days of Summer' Program

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC launched the "100 Days of Summer" promotion program, which will be available to fas REWARDS members across the retailer's convenience stores, starting now through Sept. 5.

As part of the yearly promotion, loyalty members will receive exclusive, limited-time offers in-store and via the new fas REWARDS app, which relaunched with new features in March.

App users will receive 16 unique deals per week on top of existing seasonal offers, such as:

$1 standard size Snickers chocolate bar

Buy any packaged sub, sandwich or wedge and get any size fountain drink free

$1.50 8.4-ounce June summer edition Berry Red Bull

Free delivery

$3 in fas BUCKS in celebration of Father's Day

Buy one pair of sunglasses, get a second pair free (of equal or lesser value)

Free any size iced coffee

Free any size fountain drink

"The 100 Days of Summer program is our biggest promotional season of the year, offering plenty of opportunities for our customers to save both in store and at the pump," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "Whether you're on the hunt for barbecue essentials, summer holiday parties or stopping through on an exciting road trip, our customers can expect to find their favorite products, in stock and with reasonable price tags."

Enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members will also be eligible for additional deals all season long, including:

99-cent any time, any size fountain drinks and coffee (iced or hot)

Free iced coffee on Fridays

Buy two, get one free Rockstar energy drink

20 cents off per gallon of fuel vs. the 15-cents off offer available in-store

GPM will additionally continue its "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" program, which helps enrolled fas REWARDS members save both in-store and at the pump, as the summer travel season ramps up. And for those looking to join the fas REWARDS program, customers who enroll from now until Labor Day will earn $10 in fas BUCKS, receiving $5 per week for two weeks to spend on qualifying products in store.

GPM Investments is wholly owned by ARKO Corp., one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, ARKO's brands offer prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy and hot and cold beverages, in addition to operating multiple quick-serve restaurants.