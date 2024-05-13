ARKO Outlines Transformation Plans

"We expect that this investment will support our efforts to grow share in expanding markets and maintain our competitive positioning in more stable markets," the chief executive said.

In partnership with a national consulting firm, ARKO will develop and execute a pilot program to improve the customer experience and value proposition, with plans to expand refined offering across the company's larger store network.

Additionally, the retailer aims to fully leverage its multisegment operating model through more active conversion of retail stores to dealer sites within its wholesale segment to improve profitability.

According to Kotler, the company has converted more than 40 retail stores to its wholesale network over the past three years. The conversion of the c-store sites is due to ARKO's belief that these locations "will deliver more profitability as dealer sites" and offers the opportunity to "significantly reduce" the sites operating expenses and corporate general and administrative expenses.

"Over the past decade, our focus has been acquisitive as we have scaled to become one of the leaders in the convenience store industry. We now believe it is the right time to leverage our unique multisegment operating model to unlock the embedded value more fully within our retail store network," Kotler said.

ARKO, the parent company of GPM Investments LLC, has closed on 26 acquisitions over the past 10 years.

On the Retail Front

As consumers continue to face inflationary pressures, ARKO is aggressively positioning itself to navigate these near-term headwinds as the company continues to believe in the longer-term opportunities offered by the resilience of the c-store industry, Kotler emphasized.

To that end, the company continues to bring value to customers with focus on its three key merchandising and marketing pillars:

1. Growing sales in core destination categories.

Penetration of the company's core destinations (packaged beverages, candy, salty snacks, packaged sweet snacks, alternative snacks and beer) as a percentage of same-store merchandise sales increased 180 basis points for Q1 2024 to 32.5%.

2. Using the fas REWARDS loyalty program to develop and strengthen the relationship with customers.

ARKO is gearing up for the launch of its annual "100 Days of Summer" promotion, which is available to fas REWARDS members across its operating footprint.

3. Expanding its packaged and fresh food offering.