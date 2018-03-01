"Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" CampaignCinco de Mayo program focuses on Dos Equis and Tecate brands.
Heineken USA’s Dos Equis and Tecate beer brands are supporting the idea that Cinco de Mayo is more than just one day on the calendar with a new "Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" campaign. The program invites consumers to enjoy Mexico’s finest beers, driving awareness with: social media templates that will advertise Cinco de Mayo features, specials and holiday events; and thematic, channel-specific point-of-sale materials and saleables. Where legal, on-premise brand ambassadors will be on hand to offer samples and distribute thematic premiums, fueling the festivities and enhancing the customer experience.