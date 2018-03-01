Heineken USA’s Dos Equis and Tecate beer brands are supporting the idea that Cinco de Mayo is more than just one day on the calendar with a new "Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" campaign. The program invites consumers to enjoy Mexico’s finest beers, driving awareness with: social media templates that will advertise Cinco de Mayo features, specials and holiday events; and thematic, channel-specific point-of-sale materials and saleables. Where legal, on-premise brand ambassadors will be on hand to offer samples and distribute thematic premiums, fueling the festivities and enhancing the customer experience.