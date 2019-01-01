Press enter to search
"Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" Promotion

The Dos Equis and Tecate campaign says Cinco de Mayo is a mindset.
Combining two Mexican import brands in one festive promotion, Heineken USA's Dos Equis and Tecate brands are supporting the idea that Cinco de Mayo is more than a just day on the calendar. The new "Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" campaign says Cinco de Mayo is a mindset, focused less on tradition and more on having fun and celebrating. To drive awareness, social media templates will advertise specials and holiday events. In addition, thematic, channel specific point-of-sale and saleables will bring the promotion to life in both on- and off-premise channels.

