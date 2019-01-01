"Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" Promotion

Combining two Mexican import brands in one festive promotion, Heineken USA's Dos Equis and Tecate brands are supporting the idea that Cinco de Mayo is more than a just day on the calendar. The new "Grab Cinco by the Cervezas" campaign says Cinco de Mayo is a mindset, focused less on tradition and more on having fun and celebrating. To drive awareness, social media templates will advertise specials and holiday events. In addition, thematic, channel specific point-of-sale and saleables will bring the promotion to life in both on- and off-premise channels.