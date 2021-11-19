Graco Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System

Graco Inc.'s Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System lets operators choose from multiple tank-level monitoring technologies, including the first system running entirely on Wi-Fi. The Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System allows users to track tank levels, capture and apply data, and allocate inventory quickly, accurately and confidently. Managers and owners can use the data to simplify procurement, improve profitability, and assess the overall performance of crews and technicians. Petroleum marketers can use the system to gain insight into their entire operation.