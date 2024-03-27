Royal Farms to Roll Out Gas Discount for ROFO Pay Members

To take advantage of the discount, ROFO Rewards members must be enrolled in ROFO Pay, the retailer's payment solution that gives drivers a secure way to pay for fuel at all Royal Farms stores. After the 15 cent promotion ends, ROFO Pay members will continue to receive up to 10 cents off per gallon.

"We are pleased to offer this exclusive gas discount to our valued ROFO Pay members," said Frank Schilling, director of marketing and merchandising at Royal Farms. "At Royal Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional value and convenience, and this promotion is just one of the many ways we strive to exceed their expectations."

In addition to the 15 cents per gallon gas discount, ROFO Rewards members with ROFO Pay can receive other benefits, including earning two points per every dollar spent and one point for every gallon of gas purchased. Reward points can then be redeemed for free items.

Members can receive personalized offers and promotions tailored to their preferences, and keep track of points and offers either at the ROFO Rewards website or via the chain's rewards mobile app.

Guests can sign up for ROFO Pay by visiting any Royal Farms location to pick up a ROFO Pay card, downloading the Royal Farms mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visiting here.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.