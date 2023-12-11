Gulf Oil Launches Multiyear Partnership With Boston Celtics

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil LLC entered into a multiyear partnership with the Boston Celtics in which the fuel brand became the Official Fuel Partner of the NBA team.

"Gulf and the Celtics are two organizations with rich histor[ies] in the Boston area. We are excited to continue our partnership with such a successful franchise and to support the fans and youth throughout the Greater Boston community," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf.

The partnership includes a variety of marketing assets, including nationally televised courtside LED signage and center-hung scoreboard messaging, as well as game time Gulf gas card giveaways for Celtics fans during select home games. Outside of the arena, the Gulf brand will utilize Celtics digital platforms to provide Celtics fans with offers to save at the pump at participating Gulf locations with the Gulf Pay mobile app.

During each season of the partnership, Gulf will also support five youth athletes from Greater Boston by paying their enrollment fee for one week of Jr. Celtics Academy summer camps, where campers get to learn the fundamentals of basketball.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Gulf, a great Boston-based company," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer. "We're also thrilled about Gulf's support of our Jr. Celtics Academy programming, where through their generosity, Gulf will provide opportunities during each summer of the partnership for underprivileged children to participate in our JCA summer camps."

Gulf Oil has experienced some major changes this year. In July, RaceTrac Inc.'s subsidiary Metroplex Energy inked a deal to acquire the 120-year-old company, allowing the c-store operator to acquire all of Gulf's branded distributor and license agreements, along with the exclusive rights to market fuel at Gulf's retail locations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company with a history of dedicated service, fuel supply, retail programs and the latest loyalty offerings to its customers and consumers. Gulf fuels consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.