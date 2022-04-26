Rogue Ales & Spirits introduces its newest year-round offering: Gumberoo West Coast IPA. The brew has a subtle hop aroma with piney hop flavors up front that give way to a light tropical fruit body. The finish is a nice blend of malts, fruit and pine with a lingering bitterness, according to the maker. Gumberoo West Coast IPA joins Rogue's Monsters of IPA crew. The beer has a 6.8 percent ABV and 66 IBU (a scale that gauges the level of a beer's bitterness). It is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.