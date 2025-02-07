Handwashing Survey Finds Americans Skip the Sink After Restroom Visit

"Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms that cause sickness, like the flu and norovirus," says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Saint Joseph's University. "Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom."

Coughing or sneezing or being with somebody who is sick are the actions most likely to lead to handwashing, according to the survey.

Handwashing Habits

Despite these figures, the percentage of Americans who say they frequently see others leave public restrooms without washing their hands has risen to 77% from 68% one year ago. Still, 81% say they always wash their hands after using a public restrooms and 11% say they usually do.

Likelihood of handwashing rises with age, as 70% of those aged 18 to 24 say they always wash their hands after using a public restroom, compared to 92% of those aged 55 and up. Men are somewhat more likely to skip washing their hands than women.

Although lathering up with soap and water is the best options, 45% of Americans admit to only rinsing with water. Men are more likely to do so than women (53% vs. 38%).

"For those who skip handwashing in a public restroom, the most common reasons are a lack of soap or paper towels, sinks that are dirty or out of service, overcrowding and bad smells," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley. "It's no wonder that the most desired improvement in public bathrooms is keeping them more consistently clean and stocked with supplies."

Restroom maintenance should be important to companies, Bradley reported. A total of 84% say that an unclean or unpleasant restroom at a business or other establishment has a negative impact on their overall impression of that business or establishment.

The annual "Healthy Handwashing Survey" was conducted Jan. 3-14 and included 1,032 American adults.

