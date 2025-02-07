 Skip to main content

Handwashing Survey Finds Americans Skip the Sink After Restroom Visit

More than three-quarters of people report seeing others leave without cleaning up.
Angela Hanson
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Although a growing number of Americans make it a point to wash their hands more often during cold and flu season, an increasing number of people — nearly eight in 10 — have observed others leave public restrooms without washing their hands, according to a new "Healthy Handwashing Survey" from Bradley Co.

Public concern regarding the possibility of contracting the flu has gradually increased since 2016, the survey found. Currently, 65% of people report feeling very or somewhat concerned about the flu vs. 53% nine years ago. As a result, 79% of Americans are washing their hands more frequently or thoroughly, up from 74% one year ago.

More than nine in 10 (93%) believe handwashing is important for their health and wash their hands an average of 7.5 times per day. Americans also tend to be more diligent about washing their hands when they are out in public (37%) vs. when they are at home (20%), though 43% say they are equally diligent no matter the location.

"Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms that cause sickness, like the flu and norovirus," says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Saint Joseph's University. "Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom."

Coughing or sneezing or being with somebody who is sick are the actions most likely to lead to handwashing, according to the survey.

Handwashing Habits

Despite these figures, the percentage of Americans who say they frequently see others leave public restrooms without washing their hands has risen to 77% from 68% one year ago. Still, 81% say they always wash their hands after using a public restrooms and 11% say they usually do.

Likelihood of handwashing rises with age, as 70% of those aged 18 to 24 say they always wash their hands after using a public restroom, compared to 92% of those aged 55 and up. Men are somewhat more likely to skip washing their hands than women.

Although lathering up with soap and water is the best options, 45% of Americans admit to only rinsing with water. Men are more likely to do so than women (53% vs. 38%).

"For those who skip handwashing in a public restroom, the most common reasons are a lack of soap or paper towels, sinks that are dirty or out of service, overcrowding and bad smells," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley. "It's no wonder that the most desired improvement in public bathrooms is keeping them more consistently clean and stocked with supplies."

Restroom maintenance should be important to companies, Bradley reported. A total of 84% say that an unclean or unpleasant restroom at a business or other establishment has a negative impact on their overall impression of that business or establishment.

The annual "Healthy Handwashing Survey" was conducted Jan. 3-14 and included 1,032 American adults.

Menomonee Falls-based Bradley Corp. is a leader in advanced commercial washrooms and comprehensive emergency safety solutions that make public environments hygienic and safe. It is a subsidiary of Watts Water Technologies.

