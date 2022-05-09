Haribo Creates National Holiday as Part of Goldbears 100th Birthday Celebration

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Haribo is celebrating the 100th birthday of its original sweet treat, Goldbears, in 2022 and as part of the festivities, the company has created a national holiday to commemorate the fun, joy and playfulness that gummi bears have brought to the lives of millions for the past century.

In partnership with the National Day Calendar , National Gummi Bear Day has been established and will be celebrated annually on April 27.

"We're excited to establish National Gummi Bear Day on April 27 in celebration of Haribo Goldbears' 100th birthday," said Jeff Schoenfield, director of marketing at Haribo of America Inc. "For the last century, Goldbears have brought moments of happiness to fans around the world, and we want to celebrate this milestone through inviting everyone to smile with us and remember what it's like to feel like a kid in a candy store again. That feeling is a universal language that unites us all."

National Day Calendar suggests celebrating National Gummi Bear Day by:

Inspiring joy in friends and family with the gift of gummi bears;

Joining the conversation by using #NationalGummiBearDay on social media;

Sharing how and why gummi bears bring you joy; and

Treating yourself to some gummi bears.

The new holiday is just one of many ways Haribo is commemorating the 100th birthday of Goldbears this year. As previously reported by Convenience Store News, the original Goldbears mix now includes blue-raspberry flavored party hats in new Party Hat Mix bags.

Also, in response to fans’ requests for bags of just their favorite flavor, Haribo recently released limited-edition single-flavor varieties in pineapple and blue-raspberry. Pineapple is a fan-favorite, while blue-raspberry is new to the Goldbears lineup. Additionally, Haribo just announced the release of a new limited-edition single-flavor watermelon variety. These limited-edition flavors will be available throughout 2022.

Along with the new varieties, Haribo is running a yearlong sweepstakes that will send four Goldbears fans on a weeklong vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C., plus a year's supply of Goldbears. The sweepstakes will include hundreds of runner-up prizes as well. Consumers can enter through in-store QR code displays or at 100yearsofgoldbears.com .

Haribo is encouraging fans to join the party by following @haribousa on Instagram, too.

Company founder Hans Riegel started Haribo in 1920 from his home kitchen. The name Haribo is an acronym that contains the founder’s name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): Hans Riegel Bonn. Two years later, Riegel created the world’s first gummi bear. Today, Haribo Goldbears are an iconic treat sold all over the world.

Haribo is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products. Globally, the business operates 16 production sites in 10 countries and employs nearly 7,000 associates.

2022 is an active year for celebrations among candy and snack companies.

Bazooka Cos. Inc. is celebrating 75 years of Bazooka Bubble Gum. Its yearlong celebration will include a new set of original comics and fortunes from the 1980s, commemorative packaging, the return of a fan-favorite flavor, and the debut of a short film encapsulating the brand's history and impact.