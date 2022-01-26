Haribo Goldbears 100th Birthday Celebration

Haribo is celebrating the 100th birthday of its original sweet treat, Goldbears, in 2022. For a limited time, original Goldbears will include blue-raspberry flavored party hats. Haribo also will release limited-edition single-flavor varieties in pineapple and blue-raspberry. Pineapple is a fan-favorite, while blue-raspberry is new to the Goldbears lineup. These limited-edition flavors will be available throughout 2022, with one more new flavor innovation scheduled to release later this year. As part of the yearlong campaign, Haribo is also running a sweepstakes that will send four Goldbears fans on a weeklong vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C., plus a year's supply of Goldbears. The sweepstakes will include hundreds of runner-up prizes as well. Consumers can enter through in-store QR code displays or at 100yearsofgoldbears.com.