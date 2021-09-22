Advertisement
09/22/2021

Haribo Trick or Treat Bags

Three variety bags of individually packaged Halloween gummies are available.
Haribo Sweet or Scary Mix

Haribo wants to help consumers have the best house on the block for treat-or-treating this Halloween. The company is introducing Trick or Treat Bags containing individually packaged, COVID-19 friendly Haribo Halloween Gummies. The lineup consists of Sweet or Scary Mix, Trick or Treat Mix, and Goldbear Treat Mix. The Sweet or Scary Mix includes treat-sized packs of Ghostly Gummies, Sour Vampire Bats, and year-round favorite Haribo Goldbears. The Trick or Treat Mix includes a wider range of candy such as Ghostly Gummies, Sour Vampire Bats, Goldbears, Happy Cola and Twin Snakes in 80-count or 150-count bags. The Goldbear Treat Mix contains treat-sized packs of Haribo's original Goldbears.

