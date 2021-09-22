Haribo Trick or Treat Bags

Haribo wants to help consumers have the best house on the block for treat-or-treating this Halloween. The company is introducing Trick or Treat Bags containing individually packaged, COVID-19 friendly Haribo Halloween Gummies. The lineup consists of Sweet or Scary Mix, Trick or Treat Mix, and Goldbear Treat Mix. The Sweet or Scary Mix includes treat-sized packs of Ghostly Gummies, Sour Vampire Bats, and year-round favorite Haribo Goldbears. The Trick or Treat Mix includes a wider range of candy such as Ghostly Gummies, Sour Vampire Bats, Goldbears, Happy Cola and Twin Snakes in 80-count or 150-count bags. The Goldbear Treat Mix contains treat-sized packs of Haribo's original Goldbears.