Facilio Refrigerant & Leak Detection System

Property operations software firm Facilio introduces its ready-to-deploy refrigerant tracking and leak detection software, part of the company's IoT solution, Connected Retail, which powers the store operations technology for grocery and convenience retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The new platform operates as an automatic leak detection system to identify and mitigate potential refrigerant leaks to achieve compliance with new regulations under both the proposed American Innovation and Manufacturing Act and EPA 608 regulations. With the new leak detection system, the Connected Retail platform can additionally serve as a one-stop solution for multisite store operators as it includes a connected CMMS and intelligent remote monitoring system.