Chips Ahoy! MMMproved Original Recipe Cookies

Chips Ahoy!, a Mondelēz International Inc. brand, unveils an MMMproved recipe for its original chocolate chip cookie — the brand's biggest update in nearly 10 years. The new recipe features a tastier chocolate chip with a higher cacao content, as well as a higher-concentrate Madagascar vanilla extract to create a more well-rounded chocolate flavor while reducing bitterness, according to the maker. The updated recipe also introduces the implementation of a new mixing process to create a better texture. The MMMproved cookies are on store shelves now featuring an updated logo and new packaging design. 

