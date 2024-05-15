el Jimador Spiked Bebidas Variety Pack

A successful test launch of the malted beverages in 2023 has led to nationwide rollout this year.
Pabst Brewing Co. brings the el Jimador Spiked Bebidas Variety Pack to the cold vault. After a successful test launch in limited states in 2023, the malt flavored beverages are rolling out nationwide through 2024. Consisting of four tequila-inspired flavors — Lime Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Pina Coconut Margarita and Orange Sunrise — each can comes with 5.9% ABV. All four selections will be available in a 12-pack variety pack, while the Lime Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma flavors will also be the first to be available in 16-ounce and 23.5-ounce single-serve cans.

