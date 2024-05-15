Pabst Brewing Co. brings the el Jimador Spiked Bebidas Variety Pack to the cold vault. After a successful test launch in limited states in 2023, the malt flavored beverages are rolling out nationwide through 2024. Consisting of four tequila-inspired flavors — Lime Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Pina Coconut Margarita and Orange Sunrise — each can comes with 5.9% ABV. All four selections will be available in a 12-pack variety pack, while the Lime Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma flavors will also be the first to be available in 16-ounce and 23.5-ounce single-serve cans.