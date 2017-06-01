Heads Up Lock Co. Restroom Wall Light

Heads Up Lock Co. introduces a new way to show if the restroom is available from a distance. Its Wall Light is pleasing to the eye and an attractive addition to all users in any facility, according to the company. The LED light shines on the wall and consists of a smart deadbolt lock that electronically gives awareness to those outside if the restroom is in use. If the light is red, the room is occupied. If it is green, the room is available. This patented and affordable device is low maintenance and can be installed by any qualified handyman in all single-stall restrooms, the company noted.